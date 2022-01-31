Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will deliver the 21st Annual John T. Dunlop Lecture, presented by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies at the Harvard Graduate School of Design in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Harvard ID-holders can attend in person; the public will be able to watch online.

No registration is required to attend in-person or online.

Speakers at the event will include Secretary Fudge and Jerold S. Kayden, the Frank Backus Williams Professor of Urban Planning and Design at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

After the lecture, Secretary Fudge will join Kayden for further conversation.

Online audience members will be able to submit questions throughout the event using Vimeo’s Q&A function. Or viewers can submit questions for the speaker in advance of the event, here.

For more information, visit https://www.jchs.harvard.edu/calendar/dunlop-lecture-fudge.