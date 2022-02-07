Home is where the heart is. So this year, instead of making dinner reservations or buying tickets to the movie theater, why not spend quality time in the home you have built with your significant other on Valentine’s Day? Enjoy a romantic and relaxing night in to celebrate your love with these five at-home date ideas.

Cook a Romantic Dinner Together

You don’t need a restaurant full of waiters, hosts and other dates happening around you to have a romantic meal. Instead, choose your favorite recipe, or recreate one from your favorite dining spot, from the comfort of home. Break out the aprons, pans and ingredients and, together, cook up a dish. Not only will this experience be romantic and fun, but it offers a chance for you to work together and create something delicious.

Snuggle Up With a Romantic Movie

Forget those sticky floors and expensive snacks at your local theater. Instead, hop onto one of your streaming platforms, search for a romantic movie, or one that you both want to see, and press play. Be sure to grab all of your blankets and pillows to create a cozy space. Light a few candles, grab some snacks and snuggle up with your loved one for a comfortable and romantic night in.

Play a Few Games

One of the best parts about date night with your loved one is being playful. This Valentine’s Day, break out those dusty board games and get ready for a night of laughs and competitive fun. Whether you choose a problem-solving game, a strategy-style or a light-hearted game of truth or dare, this is a chance to strengthen your relationship. Sit back, relax and have some fun with games, snacks and lots of love.

Have a Relaxing Spa Night

There’s nothing better than going to a spa for a day of pure relaxation. Or is there? Instead of spending hundreds at the spa, turn your home into a pampering extravaganza. Light a few aromatherapy candles, draw a bath full of bubbles or bath bombs and grab some mud masks. Before you know it, you will both be relaxed and ready for a romantic night ahead.

Plan a Scavenger Hunt

Did you get a nice surprise gift for your partner? Instead of wrapping it up and hanging it to them, write a series of clues to guide them throughout the house, leading them to a nice reward at the end. Include creative clues, like photos, riddles or silly notes, to make this scavenger hunt even more fun!