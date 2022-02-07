Just like fashion, home designs come and go over the years. There are many styles that simply never need to be done again, but there are also some that come back into the home, even when you least expect them. This year, especially with more nostalgic-generations buying and designing homes, many home design trends are drawing inspiration from the past decades. Here are six home design trends that are making a comeback in today’s modern homes.

Floral Wallpaper

Wallpaper, in general, has made a massive resurgence when it comes to modern home design. From accent walls and ceilings, to covering every single wall in a room, this nostalgic trend has taken on a modern twist. Floral wallpaper, specifically, is impacting home designs across the country. However, you won’t find the same patterns that your grandmother had in her kitchen, but rather more modern patterns featuring bolder color palettes, unique designs and, of course, a wider range to choose from. Today’s wallpaper options have also grown in utilization, as you can now find both permanent and removable options, which are great for renters or those who like to constantly change up their home decor.

Wood Paneling

A popular and budget-friendly option throughout the 60s, wood paneling definitely had its place in home design. Over the years, it became dated and boring, and more and more people opted to remove it for a plain wall with no character. However, today’s homeowners are revisiting this texture-rich option and bringing new life and character back into their home design. Whether painting over existing wood panels with fresh, trendy colors, or installing them in unique ways, such as a shiplap style, diagonal or even chevron, this seemingly out-of-date wall treatment is here to stay.

Macramé Decor

Fast-forward another decade where you may have seen plenty of macramé decor all around the house. The 70s was a time where home design featured a lot of unique colors and textures, and macramé was a staple in almost every home. Nowadays, this woven decor is being revived, making its way into living rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms all over the world. From plant holders and pillows to wall hanging and window treatments, macramé adds a bohemian flair to any space, full of texture and the feel of nature inside the home. Many people have even started making their own pieces of artwork, tying knots into cording to feature unique, handmade creations throughout their space.

Brass Elements

For many years, decades and centuries, brass has almost always had an impact in home design. Depending on your style, or the outdated style of a room, brass has been known to make a home feel drab and old. However, this exquisite metal has made a big comeback, especially in kitchens where chrome and nickel have been the statement metals for the last 10-15 years. From light fixtures to faucets to hardware, you can mix brass into a room with ease. When mixed with warm wood and simple, classic palettes, such as a black and white kitchen or a gray bathroom, brass finishes can make a dominating impact that brings a whole new level of character into a space.

Rattan Furniture

Another staple throughout the 60s and 70s was rattan, a lightweight, woven material that brings the outdoors inside. Because of its texture and muted palette, this furniture became quickly outdated as more modern pieces made their way into home design. However, with a resurgence of people wanting to mix their indoor and outdoor spaces, plus adding more plants to the home, rattan furniture has made a major comeback for a more casual and nature-inspired design. From baskets to hold your plants to seating options for the head of the dining room table, these pieces offer a modern twist on eclectic tastes.

Art Deco Motifs

100 years have gone by since the roaring 1920s, but that doesn’t mean that people aren’t still dazzled by the glitz and glam of this era. From unique shapes, like arches and curves to metallic finishes and bold lines, this luxurious design trend has made its way back into the home. From entryways to dining rooms, even bathrooms, this vintage trend introduces a sense of luxury into any space. Though traditionally the color palette for art deco design sticks close to black, white, gold and silver, today’s homeowners are adding in their own style, choosing to highlight these motifs with bold jewel tones for an added flair that showcases their modern personalities.