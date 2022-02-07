In many parts of the country, February can be the coldest month of the year. This likely means that the last thing on your mind is your garden. However, this is in fact the best time of the year to start planning and preparing your springtime strategy. February usually falls about 6-12 weeks from when you will be able to start planting your outdoor garden. Take advantage of this time with these spring garden to-dos this month.

Draw Up Your Plans

Whether you plan to grow flowers or cultivate home-grown vegetables, it is important to have a plan in place. Use this month to map out the areas of your property where you plant to garden, and divide it into square feet. This will be especially helpful when it comes to certain plants that may take up more room than others, and vegetables that may need some extra space.

Purchase Seeds

Once you have your map and plan together, you should have an idea of what plants you want to grow. February is the perfect time to start ordering the necessary seeds you will need. It is important to ensure that you get your seeds in time, as you will find out in the next point. Whether you plan to order online or buy in-store, this is the time to do it. Pro tip: if you have seeds saved from last year, use them! Not only will you save money, but you will likely be more familiar with a plan you grew the year before.

Start Plants Indoors

Once you receive your seeds, this is a great time to get your seedlings ready for their homes. For some, depending on the weather, you may not have much time to plant, grow and maintain certain spring plants due to cold or inclimate weather. Seedlings will often produce a larger and more successful crop if they are started indoors first. February is the optimal time to take this step, as the plants will grow strong enough to handle whatever comes their way in the spring. Be sure to water and sun as often as necessary.

Just because there is snow on the ground, freezing temperatures and nearly no gardens to tend to, doesn’t mean that February has to be a gardener’s least favorite month. In fact, this may become your new favorite month as it will bring you excitement for the spring, and get your green thumb working earlier than expected.