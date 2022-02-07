As the new year celebrations and resolutions trickle away, and we head into a new month, it’s time to explore the savings that February offers. From Super Bowl sales to Valentine’s Day and President’s Day specials, shoppers can find deals on a variety of items to get them through the end of winter. Here are seven things that you can save big on in the month of February.

TVs and Electronics

If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals for a new TV or laptop, don’t stress! In fact, February offers even better discounts on these items. Because the Super Bowl happens during this month, many retailers offer discounts and specials around the hype of the big game. President’s Day also brings some of the best deals of the year to retailers like Best Buy, offering laptops, tablets, headphones, TVs, smart phones and more up to nearly 70% in savings.

Snacks and Candy

Between Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl, what better month for snacks and candy than February. Both online and in-store sales can be found on treats like chocolates, your favorite brand of chips and even beverages. Amazon offers discounts as high as 20%, as well as coupons, for items such as wing sauce and Doritos, and Target is known for up to 40% discounts on chips and dip. Check your local drug stores for deals on chocolate boxes and big bags of candy as the season of romance comes to a close. In fact, you can often find deals up to 80% off for candy in the days following Valentine’s Day.

Jewelry

Shopping for a new necklace or a watch for your partner this Valentine’s Day? Keep an eye out for deals anywhere from 10% to 30% jewelry in retail stores or online. Many large jewelry stores, such as Jared or Zales, will often reach about 20% discounts, as well as free shipping specials during their Valentine’s Day sales. Not planning to buy a sparkly gift for someone else? Instead, use this month to treat yourself to something extra special by taking advantage of these holiday sales.

Mattresses

President’s Day brings some of the biggest sales of the year to mattress stores across the country. During this month, shoppers can find discounts of up to 20% off select models, and will often include sheets, pillows and other accessories in their sales. Be sure to look online, as more and more online-only mattress retailers are growing in popularity, such as Purple and Casper, as they ship your mattress right to your door. These websites often offer up the same, if not better, deals and discounts on their mattresses with President’s Day sales.

Winter Clothing

Even though February can sometimes feel like the dead of winter, spring is right around the corner. However, many retailers will wait at least one more month to put out their spring collection of lightweight fabrics and sleeveless shirts. However, February is the perfect time to stock up on some heavier sweaters and winter coats. You can find deals up to nearly 80% off winter clothing and accessories both online and in-store, as stores are trying to clear out their stockrooms to make room for spring clothing.

Garden and Grilling Tools

For colder climates around the country, February is likely not a month where you will be tending to your garden or grilling up burgers. However, this is the perfect time to stock up on the tools and items you will need when spring and summer are in full swing. In fact, gardening items in particular will be some of the best deals you will find this month. From plant food, mulch and gardening kits to grills, grill tools and even outdoor furniture, you can save up to between 40-60% on these items, getting you fully ready and outfitted for the first day of spring.