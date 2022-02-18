Realogy Holdings Corp. has announced the appointment of Melissa McSherry as chief operating officer (COO), effective February 22, 2022. Reporting to Realogy President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Schneider, McSherry will serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team, driving product, technology, enterprise marketing, and customer experience.

Over her nearly 30-year career, McSherry has held senior product, technology, data, and strategy roles at multiple largescale, high-performing organizations, most recently serving as senior vice president at Visa Inc.

“Melissa is a bold leader who inspires teams. She strategically leverages technology and data to build products that enhance the customer experience and drive growth,” said Schneider. “Melissa will help lead the next chapter of Realogy’s transformation as we accelerate delivery of a more seamless, digitized transaction and harness the power of our strong momentum.”

In her role as COO, McSherry will be responsible across all of Realogy for product, technology, customer success, corporate development, and enterprise marketing. She will collaborate with Realogy’s business and functional leaders to lead digital transformation and uncover new opportunities for additional growth.

“Realogy is an industry leader with unmatched scale, deep data access, strong brands, and powerful agents,” said McSherry. “I have admired the progress the company has made in transforming how consumers buy and sell homes, and I am excited to partner with Ryan Schneider and the talented leadership team to further amplify Realogy’s success as, together, we deliver the next chapter for the company and our customers.”

At Visa, McSherry led high-growth businesses delivering digital transformation and AI through product and technology, marketing, investments, and talent development. She previously spent 12 years at Capital One leading teams across card partnerships, corporate strategy, decision/data science, technology, and AI. McSherry began her career at Dean & Company, focused on financial services, telecommunications, and utilities clients. She holds an MBA from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies from Harvard University.

