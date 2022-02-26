Some people are born excellent communicators, but for the rest of us, it is something we have to work at. As a real estate agent, your livelihood depends on your communication skills. A typo could cost your client the house of their dreams or alienate a potential client. Navigating the nuances of communication in a constantly changing world can be challenging for even the best communicators.

Here are six ways to help you become a better communicator.

Focus on the other person

Start by paying full attention to the person with whom you are speaking. That means putting away your phone and ignoring notifications during your conversation. Instead, make eye contact and listen to what the other person says. You will pick up on important social cues that give insight into what the other person is thinking or feeling. It will also build trust between you.

Really listen

Frequently, when someone else is talking, our minds are focused on deciding what we want to say next rather than listening and processing. Break this habit by restating what you just heard or asking for clarification.

Be aware of your body language

While listening, smile or frown when appropriate, nod or raise your eyebrows if called for, and maintain comfortable eye contact, which means blinking regularly and briefly looking away from time to time. This shows that you’re not just listening but also mentally processing what’s said and respecting the speaker’s comfort zone.

Likewise, be careful not to fidget, tap your foot, or bounce your knees. Again, you don’t want to give the impression you’d rather be elsewhere.

Ask more than you tell

The best (and easiest) way to make someone feel valued and validated is to ask them questions about themselves and their interests. Allow them to do most of the talking. Learn how to ask great questions during a conversation through research and practice.

Keep it short and straightforward

Everyone has been to a meeting scheduled to end at 2 p.m. that finally rambled to a close around 4:30 p.m. So when speaking to a client or a group of colleagues, be mindful of their time and yours.

Mind your manners

Say “please” and “thank you.” If someone thanks you, don’t say “No problem.” or “It was nothing.” Instead, say, “You’re very welcome.” Avoid slang. Resist the urge to make controversial jokes, like those involving religion or politics. Don’t interrupt. If you must talk on the phone while in public, leave the room and find someplace quiet to talk or keep your voice down, so everyone around you doesn’t have to hear your conversation.

In short, treat everyone else the way you want to be treated.

Bonus Tip (because we like you!): Practice! The more you practice good social skills, the more natural they’ll become. You’ll eventually find yourself excelling at in-person communication.

Click here if you are ready to improve your communication skills and get some proven templates to help you communicate more effectively with clients.

