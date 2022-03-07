The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) recently inaugurated Anthony Domathoti, broker/owner of EXIT Realty Premium in the Bronx, as its 2022 President, the company announced. HGAR also appointed its 2022 executive officers and directors at its Installation Gala, held at the historic 583 Park Avenue landmark building at 63rd Street in Manhattan.



Domathoti has been a REALTOR® since 1998 and also serves on the executive board for the New York State Association of REALTORS®. Over the years, he has served on many committees at the local, state and national levels, including the National Association of REALTORS®. He is a consistent top producer, winning many sales awards, and last year was honored with HGAR’s Spirit Award. Domathoti is also a member of the Bronx and Manhattan Chambers of Commerce and with EXIT Realty Premium, supports Hopeline, a New York City-based nonprofit providing basic needs to vulnerable families.



Prior to real estate, Domathoti enjoyed a thriving career as a school principal and administrator, working with international private American schools in Asia, Europe, South and Central America.



“We were so excited to host his year’s Installation Gala in Manhattan, as we continue to expand our Association membership in this dynamic market,” said Richard Haggerty, HGAR CEO and president & chief strategic growth officer of OneKey MLS. HGAR co-owns and operates the multiple listing service that offers over 44,000 listings from Long Island to the lower Hudson Valley. “Our Association is proud to welcome Anthony as our 2022 President and we look forward working with him in this new role this year.”



In addition to the new HGAR president, the 2022 HGAR Executive Officers installed include: Tony D’Anzica of Dynamax Realty NYC, Inc. in Manhattan as president-elect; Carmen Bauman of Green Grass Real Estate Corp. in Bronxville as treasurer; Teresa Belmore as secretary and Crystal Hawkins-Syska as immediate past president, both of Keller Williams New York Realty in White Plains.



New Regional Directors include: Lee Presser of Exp Realty NYC in Manhattan as New York County director; Danielle Noak of Sandra Erickson Real Estate Inc. in the Bronx as Bronx County regional director; Aaron Velez of Houlihan Lawrence in Somers as Putnam County regional director; Ron Garafalo of John J. Lease REALTORS® in Middletown as Orange County regional director; and Roberta Bangs of Howard Hanna Rand in New City as Rockland County regional director. Gail Fattizzi of ERA Insite Realty Services in White Plains will serve as previous past president.



The additional HGAR 2022 Directors include:

Layla Boyles of Monroe Realty Center, Monroe

Rey Hollingsworth Falu of Hollingsworth Real Estate Group, White Plains

Philip Faranda of J. Philip Faranda Real Estate, LLC, Briarcliff Manor

Mackenzie Forsberg of Genesis Realty Group LLC, Bronx

Joseph Houlihan of Houlihan & O’Malley Real Estate Services, Bronxville

Ismail Kolya of Exp Realty, Yonkers

Barry Kramer of BHG Real Estate Choice Realty, Scarsdale

Joseph Lippolis of BHHS River Towns Real Estate, Peekskill

Diane Mitchell of Wright Bros Realty Estate Inc., Nyack

Roseanne Paggiotta of Houlihan Lawrence Inc., Yonkers

Brian Phillips of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Bronx

Christina Stevens of Laujel Realty Corp., Bronx

Maryann Tercasio, Howard Hanna Rand Realty, Central Valley

Maria Weiss, William Ravies Real Estate, Armonk

Cheryl Williams of Corcoran Legends Realty, Tarrytown

For more information, visit https://www.hgar.com/.