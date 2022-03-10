If you can’t get a seat at the table, build your own. That’s been Stacie Staub’s mantra since she launched West + Main Homes with her business partner Madeline Linder nearly five years ago. It’s also an ethos that Staub says she developed after years of being the only woman in the room on many occasions.

“In the beginning, it wasn’t always easy or even possible to find a seat at the table,” says Staub, founder and owner of the Colorado-based firm. “Oftentimes, I like to say we’ve had to build our table. And I’ve chosen to fill that table with diversity, especially women-led and innovative companies.”

That table has continued to grow as Staub has developed West + Main Homes into a brand that hasn’t had to rely on recruiting to expand its footprint.

Instead, the company has organically grown to 400 agents and 10 offices across three states in just two years based on building an appealing brand for agents and pursuing opportunities that fit.

“We like to say that we say ‘yes’ and then figure it out,” explains Staub. “And if something seems like it’s a good fit for us, we go for it.”

West + Main Homes expanded into Oklahoma in April 2020 through a brand partnership with the former Dwelling Co. The brokerage also branched into Oregon by acquiring Fred Real Estate Group in November 2021, after the brand’s founders began considering retirement.

Since acquiring Fred Real Estate, Staub notes that they’ve continued to thrive in Oregon, adding another office and hiring agents quickly.

The growth is primarily due to West + Main Homes’ focus on agent and client service.

“We wake up every day and remind ourselves that the agents are our clients. We ask ourselves how we can better serve them so that they can take care of their clients on a higher level,” says Staub, adding that technology and tools play a significant role in that endeavor.

Touting a “simple and attainable” tech stack, Staub says the brokerage has had a longstanding partnership with Real Estate Webmasters.

While West + Main Homes has been collaborating with the real estate tech company since its inception, the brokerage is piloting a revenue-share program via Real Estate Webmasters’ fast track program.

The program offers lead generation, websites and CRMs to top agents at West + Main Homes while helping mitigate the brokerage’s technology costs.

“It’s kind of incomparable in our industry to have the opportunity as an agent or small team to have what looks like a very robust website, generating a ton of leads through SEO and a very balanced approach to PPC and ad spend,” says Staub.

According to Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters, the program makes it easier for brokerages to apply by reducing setup fees and contract terms, saving participating brokerages thousands of dollars per month.

“Our goal with Stacie is that as they grow, they are going to need a budget,” says Carey. “Any growing independent has to be cautious of their budget and make sure they make good decisions, so a program like this eliminates their most expensive costs.”

With further expansion on the horizon, Staub says that Real Estate Webmasters’ partnership is essential to their plans.

“Real Estate Webmasters makes it so easy for us to provide a beautiful online space for our agents, and to generate leads for them affordably and painlessly,” concludes Staub.

