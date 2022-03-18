Prepare your home. In order to make the transition as smooth as possible, prep your home and make sure you have all the necessary items for your dog’s arrival. You’ll need supplies like a crate or kennel, food and water bowls, collar, leash, grooming supplies and toys. It’s also a good idea to stock up on puppy pads and cleaning supplies for inevitable accidents when you’re potty training.

Search for your ideal dog. When you start your search, you’ll likely discover a wealth of choices and options. Think about your lifestyle and the type of breed, mix or size dog that best suits your family. Some breeds require more exercise than others, so you’ll need to think about fencing in your yard or ensuring there’s enough time for regular walks. Also think about grooming and maintenance—longer-haired dogs require more regular, hands-on care. If you’re overwhelmed by all the options, try using a breed selector tool to help narrow down the choices.

Get the kids involved. Childhood pets can create sacred memories for years to come, and having your kids take an active role in helping choose the family dog can make the experience even more special. Talk to your kids about the kind of dog they imagine having, then look for breeds that fit that description. Also take the time to explain to children why a certain breed may not be best for your family’s lifestyle. Help them understand what the ideal dog for your home will be.

Begin the adoption process. To find “your dog,” keep an open mind. It’s important to find the right dog for you—one that fits your lifestyle, family dynamic and home. Be prepared to visit and meet potential matches as many times as it takes. Bring a notepad and pen so you can write down pertinent information and important questions you want to ask, including any information the shelter can provide about the dog’s history, health, training and behavior. Once you find the right dog to join your family, be prepared for some paperwork. Adoption questionnaires help shelters ensure dogs are going to loving, responsible families that are willing to provide forever homes.