The Corcoran Group has announced its newest affiliate with the launch of Corcoran Classic Living, based in Athens, Georgia and owned and led by Sarah Ellis. CCL is the firm’s second affiliate in the state of Georgia, the company stated.

“As we continue to grow our strong presence in the southern United States, I couldn’t be happier that less than two months after launching in Savannah, we’re already expanding in the state of Georgia with Sarah and her team,” said Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. “Athens is a beautiful, vibrant, collegiate city with so much to offer both locals and those looking to relocate, including University of Georgia students and alumni alike looking to establish roots in the area. I have no doubt that our newly affiliated agents with Corcoran Classic Living will continue to bring their expertise and impressive client service to the area as part of our greater network.”

The firm formerly known as CJ&L Real Estate was founded in 2005. Ellis was named managing broker of the firm in 2006 after obtaining her broker’s license. The firm has grown to be one of the top independent brokerages in Athens and serves surrounding areas including Watkinsville, Bogart, and Jackson County.

“Our decision to affiliate with Corcoran came after extremely careful consideration of our agents and clients,” said Ellis. “The brand’s ‘Live Who You Are’ credo, which stresses a warmth and sensitivity for all people, made this decision that much easier – as did the focus on both client and community, which is emphasized so well by terrific leadership. We are thrilled to be entering this next phase of our journey as Corcoran Classic Living with such a cutting-edge, high-energy brand behind us.”

To learn more, visit www.corcoran.com.