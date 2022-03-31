Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily News.

The antitrust laws ensure that competition remains vibrant for the benefit of consumers and competitors alike. Watch the latest Window to the Law video from NAR to learn how to avoid anticompetitive behavior in order to evade antitrust scrutiny and best serve consumers in their quest for homeownership.

Watch the video here.