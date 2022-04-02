Spring is here, and with summer just around the corner, the real estate market is shifting into high gear. As a busy real estate agent heading into the busiest time of the year, you’re always looking for ways to optimize your time—and save money.

The REALTOR Benefits® Program can help by bringing savings and unique offers on products and services just for REALTORS®. Designed with you in mind, the REALTOR Benefits® Program is your official member benefits resource. Program partners are carefully selected, so you can be assured they understand your unique needs and are committed to your success. Whether for professional or personal needs, make nar.realtor/RealtorBenefits the first place you stop when you shop.

Take advantage of these REALTOR Benefits® Program partner offers designed to fit your busy lifestyle:

Let tech take the pressure off

You can shorten your to-do list and take tasks off your plate by letting technology do them for you. Whether speeding up transactions, gaining more leads or automating your marketing, the REALTOR Benefits® Program has solutions in place that can help.

DocuSign helps REALTORS® accelerate deals, reduce errors and grow their business with a streamlined, digital, forms + eSignature workflow. Members receive 20% off electronic signature services and special plans from NAR’s exclusive eSignature provider. For individuals and offices of up to five users, visit nar.realtor/DocuSign. For offices of six or more users, call 877-720-2040.

Placester allows REALTORS® to design their own fully customized website quickly and easily. NAR members receive 20% off professional real estate websites, which include IDX integration capability, advanced property search, multiple site designs, unlimited pages and more. Get started at nar.realtor/Placester.

Adwerx lets REALTORS® dive into digital advertising and build their brands through targeted campaigns locally and within their market sphere. Members receive 15% off additional impressions on newly purchased and renewing campaigns, which can be combined with other eligible discounts. Take advantage of this simple and effective platform to boost your digital marketing strategy at nar.realtor/Adwerx.

Help clients cut down on clutter and sell homes faster

Decluttering a home not only makes it appear larger, it also has a major impact on how a house looks and shows overall. A clean, decluttered house is much more appealing to potential homebuyers and gives them confidence that it has been well-maintained. After the sale, you can also help clients remove unwanted or bulky items that won’t fit into their new home with a junk removal service that handles disposal responsibly by recycling and donating items when possible.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? are industry experts ready to help your clients declutter at any stage of the moving process. Whether preparing for a move, organizing on moving day or making their new house feel like a home, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? makes decluttering easier. Members and their clients receive $50 off any full-service junk removal service. With ready-to-go and exclusive NAR marketing materials, the discounted offer can easily be shared with clients, helping them save before, during or after the real estate transaction. Visit NAR.realtor/1-800-got-junk.

Rest and Recharge

The more hectic your schedule is, the more important it is that you take some time for yourself. Don’t forget to book some R&R—whether a week at the beach, that cruise you’ve been eyeing or travel overseas.

NAR Travel Club provides a best-in-class travel platform with free access to full-service travel booking, including hotel, resort, car and air with savings of up to 60%. Plus, agents can purchase Resort Vacation Certificates, which members can access directly from the NAR Travel Club website and use for their personal travel or pass along as closing gifts to their clients. Learn more at nar.realtor/nar-travel-club.

The REALTOR Benefits® Program is the exclusive member benefits program of the National Association of REALTORS®, bringing savings and special offers just for NAR members. In one year, over 800,000 REALTORS® gained an edge by leveraging at least one REALTOR Benefits® Program offering, saving $74 million on member benefits from industry-leading companies. Program partners are carefully selected and understand the unique needs of real estate professionals. Learn more and save by visiting NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits.