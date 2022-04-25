United Real Estate has announced the appointment of Leigh Ann Bogran to the position of director, Strategic Project Management.

Bogran brings over 15 years of experience in project management, communications and marketing, including seven years in real estate project management and mergers and acquisitions. In her most recent role with LCMC Health, a six-hospital health system in Greater New Orleans, she led her organization’s communication response efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida recovery.

“United Real Estate’s rapid and substantial growth, along with our outlook for growth in the near term, requires that we remain steadfastly focused on execution around our key strategic initiatives,” said Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate. “These initiatives and the tactics necessary to achieve them are squarely centered on delivering massive value to our shareholders and our internal and external stakeholders: our investors, brokers, agents, employees and our growing list of business partners.”

Bogran will work cross-departmentally and cross-functionally to manage multiple projects in driving forward United’s key strategic initiatives and related projects, the company stated.

“I’m thrilled to have been chosen to be part of the United Real Estate team,” said Bogran. “Over the last few weeks, while speaking with our leaders, managers and brokers across the country, our conversations centered around the consistent theme, how can we help our agents succeed? Our upcoming national conference in May will be an incredible opportunity for our agents and leadership teams to celebrate their successes over the last two years while hearing about exciting opportunities for the future.”

