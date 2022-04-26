Inside Real Estate has announced its Spring ’22 Release delivering enhancements to their flagship platform, kvCORE as well platform add-ons, CORE BackOffice and CORE Home. The company says in its ongoing commitment to innovate and drive bottom line results for their customer base, the latest features and enhancements are designed to increase efficiencies, drive higher lead volume and elevate individual brands for real estate professionals in an ultra-competitive market.

“Our product team is committed to delivering innovation that solves real problems for our agent, team and brokerage customers,” said Nick Macey, President, Inside Real Estate. “We believe in providing technology that works for our users, not the other way around. Our Spring Release is packed with enhancements that will save our users valuable time, while helping them build their unique brand to stay ahead of the competition.”

The Spring ’22 Release will bring enhancements to all kvCORE users over the coming weeks, the company stated. Highlights listed by Inside Real Estate include:

Upgraded smart campaigns and communication tools: kvCORE boasts the industry’s most robust behavioral automation. The latest CRM enhancements make these automated smart campaigns even easier to use with a more simplified user interface, even more customizable campaigns to give agents more options to personalize their outreach in highly automated ways.

Advanced tools to attract sellers: With listing opportunities in high demand, the kvCORE team has expanded its Home Value Sell Pages to help brokers and agents capture high-intent sellers with an engaging, data-rich experience. Building off kvCORE’s high-performance IDX websites, the Sell Pages offer homeowners multiple automated home value estimates, ensuring they get the instant answers they are looking for while highlighting the local expertise of an agent. Heat maps showcase trending buyer demand, and a buyer-interest snapshot shows sellers real-time, local buyer demand data.

CORE back-office enhancements: The most modern and streamlined solution to help brokers manage agent onboarding and billing, commission tracking and disbursements and more, just got even better. Inside Real Estate has rolled out multiple user experience, reporting and speed improvements, ensuring administrators, transaction coordinators and agents can do more in less time. They have also introduced a new, seamless integration with the eCommission Payment Gateway giving agents fast access to commission payments. Options include same day, next day or two business days from closed transactions.

CORE home innovating at a rapid pace: The first of its kind lifetime homeownership technology has now been rolled out to several thousand agents across two major brokerages in the beta launch. Early results are showing a dramatic lift in consumer engagement, including: consumers being 756X more likely to engage with the branded mobile app daily, and 30X more likely to initiate a conversation with their agent. CORE Home continues to grow and enhance each stage within the homeowner journey, including a recent partnership with Updater to help power the latest “Move” experience.

The Spring ’22 release also includes a host of additional features and product enhancements including new Smart Social Leads to generate buyer prospects through Facebook, CORE PropertyBoost upgrades including ad Life Cycle ad tiers, and advanced seller lead tools, the company announced.

For more information, visit insiderealestate.com.