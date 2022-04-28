Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily News.

The REALTOR® L.E.A.D. (Learn, Elevate, Accelerate, Deliver) Courses were created by NAR thought leaders to inspire, motivate, train and educate aspiring leaders at every level of the association. An invaluable educational opportunity, L.E.A.D. leverages the collective knowledge and experience of REALTOR® luminaries to equip you with the tools, techniques and practices to become an impactful REALTOR® or association leader.

Watch the videos to learn more!