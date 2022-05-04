Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced it has selected homegenius for its Solutions Group program, a collection of preferred business resources for the global network of 550 real estate firms. homegenius is a full-service ecosystem of real estate services leveraging data science and technology such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

“Agents and brokers are constantly looking for a platform that helps them run their business better,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy. “With homegenius, agents have access to the latest data science and machine learning technology to generate price estimates in minutes. Offering next-level analytics at agents’ fingertips, we are excited to share this platform with our membership.”

Homegenius offers real estate professionals a variety of services and solutions, such as geniusprice. geniusprice is a property intelligence platform designed to replace traditional Comparative Market Analytics (CMA). The program will help agents and brokers gain a deeper understanding of their local real estate market, the company stated. The geniusprice technology allows users to evaluate and modify suggested comparables instantly, to see inside a home using AI-driven computer vision technology, and track market performance trends with a unique Home Price Index. Combined, these technologies deliver real estate pricing estimates in significantly less time, with greater accuracy and less potential for unintended bias.

“We are excited to welcome the LeadingRE team to the extended family of real estate professionals who have adopted our homegenius solutions to be the smartest agent in the room,” said Brien McMahon, senior executive vice president, co-head of homegenius. “Agents are excited about our uniquely sophisticated but brilliantly simple technology, and we look forward to helping talented LeadingRE agents across the country unlock more value for themselves and their clients.”

To learn more, visit homegenius.com.