NAR Pulse—RPR®’s podcast Decoding Real Estate, chats it up with Ricardo Bueno, a CRM expert who gives multiple tips on how to properly manage a CRM to its fullest.

Become an Effective Business Leader with C2EX

Position yourself as an effective business leader in your brokerage. Get your C2EX Endorsement to learn about important processes and issues, and gain access to existing tools that can help your brokerage realize significant cost and time efficiencies.

Expand Your Business with a Brand-New Website

Effectively converge your physical and digital business with a new .realtor™ web address. You’ll save time and money with a simple set up process and plenty of free services for your brokerage and agents. This online branding package is exclusive for REALTORS® and is completely free! Visit www.get.realtor to learn more!