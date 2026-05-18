Matt Langguth is a high-producing agent and team leader at Las Vegas’s huntington & ellis, where he balances his own production with mentoring a six-member team. After a decade-long rise from solo agent to director and partner at Galindo Group Real Estate, also in Las Vegas, helping grow it from 18 to 185 agents and running trainings, meetings and expansion, he joined huntington & ellis a year ago, launching a new team about seven months later.

Langguth was a high school teacher from 2011 to 2013, and has been able to utilize those skills in his current role.

“I manage the team and kind of give them advice and guidance,” he says. “Like students, each agent is different. I have a brand-new agent who’s only closed three deals, and I have an agent who’s closed 60 deals in his career. Team members come to me for guidance, advice and negotiation skills.

“I get calls two or three times a week from them saying, ‘Matt, I’m in this issue with the other agent. Can you jump in?’ I’ve usually already met the agent or know them. I help get a resolution. Then it’s like, ‘Hey Matt, I need advice on how to negotiate this.’ So I’m there for the support they need.

“We have 60,000 agents in Vegas, and there’s zero regulation. You can have an agent who says they’ll list a house at a million bucks even if it’s only worth $800,000. That agent may get the listing. I teach my agents how they can say, ‘I think it’s worth $800,000—and here’s why you should choose me.’ So it’s just a lot of guidance and advice.”

Langguth, 38, has closed more than $125 million in sales, helping over 300 families buy, sell and invest in real estate. He is on pace for around 38 personal transactions this year, with 13 closings, five escrows and 11 listings already in play. As for team members, he is very selective when it comes to who gets to join.

“We dress professionally, we hold ourselves accountable to be professionals, we have a production requirement, and we have a ‘show up to the office’ kind of standard,” he says. “There are a lot of people who don’t know what they’re doing and don’t take the time to actually learn their craft. If someone’s going to be on my team, they’re going to be a reflection of me, so I’m very selective.”

Langguth’s plan is to add members slowly. “My goal is to maybe get three more by the end of the year, probably newer agents who need a little more guidance, a little more structure, then help them get from three or four deals a year up to 10 or 11,” he says.

A Las Vegas native, Langguth bought his first home in 2014 and has witnessed the market’s dramatic appreciation and volatility, including a COVID-era surge of roughly 60% in 18 months, followed by a sharp rate-driven slowdown and a 19% price dip that he characterizes as near-crash conditions.

Despite higher prices and 6% interest rates pushing typical first-time buyer mortgages near $3,000, he says that Las Vegas remains resilient, with strong tourism, jobs and about 4,000 monthly transactions in a metro of 3 million, rebounding faster than many other markets. On industry-wide changes such as the NAR settlement, he focuses on adapting to “the rules of the game,” supports greater commission transparency and reports that his own commissions have risen as he now negotiates compensation directly based on demonstrated value.

Langguth embraces his identity as a “teacher at heart,” channeling that into team leadership while maintaining top-20 production at his brokerage. He also prioritizes family life with his four young children, setting clear boundaries around weekends to coach his sons’ baseball teams and protect time at home, relying on his assistant and team to cover showings so he can sustain both a strong business and a nonnegotiable commitment to his kids.

As for his views on the state of the industry, Langguth keeps an eye on everything happening but doesn’t get too caught up in the negatives.

“What I say is tell me the rules of the game, and I’m going to learn how to win,” he says. “Just like any sport there are rules, and if you tell me how to play, I’m going to be the best at it. With the NAR settlement, I dove into it, I read it, I talked to the president of the association and I understood it. I think it was a little overblown by lawyers, but that’s just my opinion.

“I think there should be transparency. Why not? Everyone should know what the commission is, and it should be negotiable. My commissions have gone up because instead of being locked in at whatever a listing agent says the seller’s going to pay me, I make an offer and negotiate my commission. For the most part, the other side sees the value in me, and my clients see the value in me. For the good agents, our commissions have gone up because we actually are good at what we do and we deserve what we make.”