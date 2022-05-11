How to Choose the Right Houseplants

Plants can make rooms more attractive and relaxing, but it’s important to choose them carefully. Many homeowners make mistakes and come to regret their decisions. Here are some things to consider.

Where Can You Put Plants So They Can Thrive?

One common mistake is selecting a type of houseplant without first thinking about where to put it. The amount of space you have available will dictate the types of plants you can choose from.

Plants need enough space around them to get good airflow and to grow. Keep that in mind when looking for spots in your house to put plants. Even if you have your heart set on a particular species, it might not be realistic, given space constraints.

Some species of plants require more sunlight than others. Think about the sizes and locations of windows in your home and choose plants that will be able to fit in those spaces and get the right amounts of sunlight.

Extreme temperatures can affect how quickly soil dries out. Plants need to be kept away from heaters and air conditioning units. That might limit your options in terms of where you can put houseplants.

What Does the Rest of the Room Look Like?

You might be interested in small houseplants that can serve as accent pieces, or you might want one or more large plants to use as focal points. Choose plants that will complement the furniture, flooring and paint in the room in terms of both color and proportions.

Do You Have Kids or Pets?

Young children are curious and active. Toddlers might dig in soil, put toys and other things in pots, or knock plants over. Dogs and cats can knock over pots while playing, and they sometimes eat plants. Some common species of houseplants can be toxic to pets.

Keep all of these things in mind if you have children or pets. Select species that will be safe for kids and animals and that you can keep safe from them. It might be a good idea to get plants that you can place on shelves or hang from the ceiling so they will be out of reach.

How Much Time Can You Spend Caring for Plants?

House plants need to be watered regularly, and they may also need to be fertilized and pruned. Think about your work schedule and other commitments and ask yourself how much time you can realistically see yourself spending on plant care. If you know that you won’t be willing or able to put in the time required to care for a particular species, go with plants that require minimal maintenance.