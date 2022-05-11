Preparing for the arrival of a new baby is an exciting and overwhelming process. If you’re trying to figure out the best way to set up the nursery, here are some tips to guide you.

Create a Calming Environment

Design the nursery in a way that’s conducive to sleep. The nursery should be visually interesting, but not overstimulating. Choose soft colors and soothing patterns that will help your baby relax. Install dimmable lights, shades that can block out light during the day and carpet that can absorb noise.

The nursery should include toys, pictures and other decorations, but don’t go overboard. You don’t want to put so much stuff in the room that your baby will feel overwhelmed and that it will be difficult for you to keep the nursery clean and organized.

Design a Functional Nursery

Designate specific areas for sleeping, changing diapers, feeding, and playing. That will help you figure out what you need. Before you buy furniture, measure the dimensions of the nursery and sketch out a floor plan so you can avoid spending money on furniture that doesn’t fit or finding that one piece takes up so much space that you don’t have room for other things you wanted.

Focus on Storage

Make storage a priority when selecting furniture. You will need places to keep diapers, wipes, clothing and other essentials, as well as toys, books, etc. Look for furniture with built-in storage. If you need additional storage space, you can install shelves on the walls or use one or more bookcases.

Create a Design That’s Flexible

Decorate the nursery in a way that will pique your baby’s interest, but remember that your baby won’t be a baby forever. It’s fine to have a theme for the nursery, but you should design the room so that it will be easy to make adjustments as your child gets older.

Choose furniture and decorations that are timeless so they will still be suitable when your child is in elementary school, and possibly even beyond then. Select decorations that you can easily replace as your child outgrows them.

Stick to Your Budget

Buy the most expensive items first, then figure out how to fill out the rest of the room without going over budget. Consider using hand-me-downs from older family members or from the children of family and friends. You might be able to repurpose furniture from another part of your house and use it in the nursery.

Create a Nursery That Will Work for Your Family

If you look at photos of nurseries online, you might see a lot of designs that you want to copy, or you might feel overwhelmed by all the options. Focus on creating a nursery that makes sense for your family. Figure out the best way to use the space available, design a room that can change as your child grows up and remember that you don’t have to spend a fortune to create a beautiful and practical nursery for your baby.