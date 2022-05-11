Dresser drawers tend to become cluttered and disorganized over time. If your drawers are overstuffed or it’s often hard to find what you need, here are some tips to get your dresser organized and keep it that way.

Take Everything Out

The first step is to empty all of the dresser drawers so you can see what’s in there and decide what to do with it. Lay everything that’s currently in the dresser on your bed or on a table and take stock.

You might find some clothes that you haven’t worn in a long time, things that no longer fit, and garments that you forgot you owned at all. Figure out what to keep and what to purge. If there’s anything that you haven’t worn in at least a year and aren’t likely to wear again, sell it, donate it or throw it away.

Bulky items can take up valuable space in a dresser. If you have sweaters or sweatshirts in there, consider hanging them in a closet or storing them under the bed to free up some room in drawers. Once you have purged and moved some garments to other locations, you may find that the amount that you have to put back into the dresser is significantly smaller than what you started with.

Organize What’s Left

The next step is to figure out the best way to organize your clothes. Think about how often you wear items in each category and develop an organizational system that will work for you.

Group like items, such as shirts, underwear and socks, together. You might want to devote a separate drawer to each category, or it might make sense to get some dividers so you can split drawers into sections.

Dividing garments by color can make it easy to find what you need so you won’t waste time and create a mess by digging through a pile. If you have clothing for different seasons, consider designating separate drawers for each season so you will be able to find what you need, when you need it.

Before you put clothes back in the dresser, clean the drawers to get rid of any dirt or dust. You might want to line the drawers to help keep garments clean.

Keep Your Dresser Organized

Finding the motivation to reorganize can be difficult. Keeping things organized can be even more challenging. It’s easy to fall back into old habits.

Resist the urge to stuff clothing into dresser drawers haphazardly or to put things in the dresser because you don’t know where else to put them or don’t feel like taking the time to put them where they belong. That’s why your dresser got disorganized in the first place. Remind yourself of the system that you have established, go through the dresser on a regular basis to remove anything that shouldn’t be there and keep yourself on track.