A few adjustments to your morning and evening can subtly change your day, resulting in significant benefits. From creating a routine, working out, paying attention to your nutrition or powering down technology in the evening, you can slowly begin to see the payoffs. These payoffs can take the form of improved relationships, better health, less stress and career benefits. Read on for ways to adjust your morning habits to set yourself up for success.

Treat a New Home as a Clean Slate

Starting a new routine can come naturally if you recently moved into a new home. A new home is a fresh beginning, and you can extend this mindset into your personal routines.

Create a Routine

A morning routine and an evening routine can help shift the trajectory of these two critical times of the day. Instead of rushing into the day, outline several steps that help you feel your best. This may mean avoiding your phone for the first 30 minutes, working out, practicing gratitude or preparing a healthy breakfast. An evening routine that doesn’t include technology or mindless eating can help you transition into a period of rest.

Dress Simply

Having a go-to weekday uniform can help eliminate making outfit decisions first thing in the morning. If wearing similar clothing every day isn’t for you, lay out your clothes the night before so you can put on your outfit without thinking about it.

Allow Natural Light

Natural sunlight is the best way to naturally wake up your body. So ensure that your windows can adequately let the light in when it’s time to wake up and the window treatments are dark enough to block out the light when you need sleep. Motorized window treatments can come with a timer, so you can program when you want your shades to open and let the natural light shine through.

Sweat in the Morning

A morning workout can help clear your head, boost your energy and give you an immediate sense of accomplishment. Creating a home gym with your favorite workout equipment can make squeezing in a morning workout an attainable goal.

Delay Your Caffeine Consumption

Beginning your day with water, followed by a healthy breakfast can help wake you up, combat dehydration and balance your blood sugar. Try delaying your morning coffee until you’re hydrated and fed. Keeping a carafe of lemon water on your bedtime table or adding a small refrigerator in your closet or primary bedroom can make this a convenient ritual.

Set Your Day’s Priorities

Writing down your priorities for your day, beginning with the tasks you dread the most, can give you a clear roadmap for the day. As a result, you will likely remain more focused on what you need to accomplish and be able to tune out unnecessary distractions.

Whether you have loftier goals, such as purchasing a vacation home or building a new house, or more personal goals like reducing stress and creating a healthier lifestyle, a few morning tweaks can help set you on the right path.