NAR PULSE—Have your agents recharge their batteries on the road with the new Drive With NAR podcast, with a fresh take on the tools they need to spark more business. Tell your agents to listen in today at magazine.realtor/drive or subscribe wherever they get their podcasts!

The 2022 REALTORS® Relief Foundation Regional Rally has begun

The REALTORS® Relief Foundation continues to ensure we are prepared to give immediate aid to victims of disasters nationwide. Encourage your agents to invest in RRF so communities have resources at the ready to recover and rebuild. Check out your Region’s progress here and share with your agents!

Your Agents Will Love These Open House Tips

This is a great primer for your agents on how to conduct an open house, including how they can use RPR®’s (Realtors Property Resource®) data and tools to plan, prep and get results.