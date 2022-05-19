Location, location, location. It matters in real estate, and it matters online. That’s why the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) offers two top-level domains (TLDs)—.realtor™ and .realestate—allowing you to converge your physical and digital business and put out a virtual welcome mat to draw customers to your website.

For maximum marketing effectiveness, .realtor™ and .realestate web addresses are recommended for your brokerage and for each of your team members. That way, agents own their personal brand online, and your company can carve out a custom space to highlight your specialties and areas of expertise. While .realestate is available to anyone interested in raising their profile in the industry, only members of NAR and the Canadian Real Estate Association are eligible to use .realtor™.

Why .realtor™?

For REALTORS®, there is no reason not to get a .realtor™ web address. You’ll be leveraging one of the most powerful and trusted names in real estate to build your brand and elevate your status in the market. A .realtor™ website gives you instant recognizability as an ethical real estate professional with the experience and expertise to guide customers through the buying and selling process. Plus, with .realtor™, the first year is free, so you can try it at no risk and see the difference it makes.

Why .realestate?

With .realestate TLDs, you’ll gain more traction online by aligning your website name with your customer’s search intent. A .realestate site positions your brokerage for strategic growth as you build ownership in your category, segment your marketing and lead geographically with sites that drive high-quality organic traffic to your company. Use your .realestate web addresses in tandem with your .com for more expansive marketing opportunities.

Both .realtor™ and .realestate TLDs now include:

Free professional website

Ease of use, with no tech skills required to set up your site

SEO optimization

Matching email address

Free forwarding to your realtor.com profile or an existing website

Built-in lead generation

Dashboard with performance stats

Social share buttons

Templates for brokerages, commercial and Spanish-language websites

Support available through live phone calls, search-friendly Help Center, how-to videos, live webinars, email and live chat

And much more!

Make sure you take advantage of this valuable member benefit for yourself, your agents and your brokerage. Claim as many .realtor™ and .realestate domain names as you’d like to capture your corner of the market and take your marketing to the next level. A .realtor™ web address is also a great perk as part of an onboarding package for your new agents. You can set up the professional, turnkey templates in minutes—at no added cost. You’ll be able to incorporate your brokerage’s logo, and your new agents will be on their way to launching their career and building their own brand online.

Stand Out From the .COMpetition

Set up your new .realtor™ and .realestate web addresses today. Visit www.get.realtor to get started and see samples of free and premium templates for commercial, residential and Spanish-language sites.

For more information, visit https://www.get.realtor/.