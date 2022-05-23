Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced the appointment of Tasos Stavrou, who joins the business as director, Global Business Development.

He will be responsible for growing LeadingRE business internationally by developing relationships with members, suppliers, industry groups and organizations and other partners. Tasos will also lead the Destinations by LeadingRE marketing program for new developments as it expands globally, the company stated.

Stavrou brings a wealth of international experience to the role, most recently serving as group sales and overseas operations general manager for one of the largest property developers in Cyprus, LeadingRE said. He also served as International board member at FIABCI International and was elected Young Members’ World President of the federation for three consecutive terms. He is a recipient of a FIABCI’s Medal of Honor award for his performance and contribution in the real estate sector. He was also executive VP of the organizing committee of the International Real Estate Federation World Congress in Cyprus. Notably, he served for a two-year term as an appointed representative of Cyprus in China on behalf of The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and was with the EUCCC supervisory board (European Union of Chamber of Commerce in China).

Chris Dietz, executive vice president of global operations at LeadingRE, commented: “Tasos is an experienced real estate operator with an impressive track record, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the global business development team. His knowledge of international markets and clear vision give him the ability to lead and expand our organization’s horizons. His skills in identifying new opportunities, coupled with careful strategic planning, will help strengthen our global membership network. He will be involved across local, regional and international expansion strategies.”

Stavrou commented: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join LeadingRE, an internationally established firm with a fantastic reputation. I am looking forward to working with the leadership team to create new and exciting strategies for expansion across key regions such as APAC and EMEA to help achieve our collective goals.”

Tasos is based in Cyprus and can be reached at tstavrou@LeadingRE.com.

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.