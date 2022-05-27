Good agents know that it’s essential to connect with their audience, keep them engaged and provide helpful content that resonates. Great agents actively nurture their sphere of influence through email marketing. There are definite dos and don’ts for email newsletters. It’s frustrating to put time and effort into an email blast that goes unopened.

DO employ patience:

According to current email marketing stats, bringing a client to a transaction takes between seven and 13 touch points. In addition, data show more and more that consumers are not ready to speak to an agent immediately after submitting an inquiry. Therefore, for an overwhelming 95% of customers, the key to a successful email marketing campaign is providing consistent, value-added content and communication.

DON’T get caught in the Spam Folder:

It’s no good crafting the perfect email marketing campaign if all your emails go directly to spam. From a security standpoint, all email products are held to the same level of security and must abide by the same CAN-SPAM Act rules. Only send emails to people who’ve opted in or otherwise given permission. An email from a stranger is sure to get flagged as spam if it makes it past the spam filter in the first place. It’s just good business practice to target your email marketing toward people who are already willing to hear your message.

DO spend time on making the subject line correct:

The most critical element in an email marketing campaign is the subject line. You only have a few words to convey value and convince people to open the email, so choose those words wisely and with forethought.

DON’T make it all about you:

Contrary to popular belief, you are not the hero of your email marketing campaigns; your client is. So give them the content that will help them and add value to their lives. When you provide value, you subtly build your expertise and reputation.

DO communicate like your business depends on it:

Take the time to write your emails to communicate clearly and correctly. A best practice is to write your newsletters one day and edit them on another. Remember, clients will see your communication skills as a reflection of your professionalism.

Click here for a free communication toolkit to improve your communication skills and get proven templates to help you communicate more effectively with clients.