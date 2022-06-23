Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced that it has added Hemlane to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms. Hemlane’s property management platform allows real estate brokers and teams to offer full rental lifecycle services, avoiding traditional barriers and risks, according to a release.

In addition to automating the day-to-day administration, from screening tenants to collecting rent and late fees, Hemlane serves as a brokerage’s backend office, the company stated. Hemlane reduces agent liability by offering an alternative to trust accounts and provides 24/7 repair coordinators, including for emergency support.

“Hemlane provides real estate brokers with a flexible property management solution for their clients. Brokers can refer landlord clients to earn referral commission, offer leasing services with Hemlane’s leasing tools or provide full property management using their platform,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy. “By offering property management as an ancillary service, Hemlane can help our members build a new revenue stream and grow their operations.”

Hemlane is operating in all 50 states, LeadingRE’s stated.

“We align with the LeadingRE team and their affiliated brokerages on providing a certain standard of excellence for real estate. Our goal is to empower brokers and agents to offer more value to their clients, leveraging Hemlane to facilitate in the mundane property management tasks and administration. We look forward to the synergies that we know this relationship will bring to the real estate industry,” said Dana Dunford, CEO and co-founder of Hemlane.

For more information, visit www.hemlane.com or www.LeadingRE.com.