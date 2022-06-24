Weichert, Realtors has announced it will host its 22nd Annual Charity Outing on Thursday, August 18, at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The event, which will raise funds for the American Cancer Society (ACS) and breast cancer research, will be coordinated by Chairperson Joe McDonald, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, the company said.

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charity Outing returned strong in 2021 and raised $100,000 through the generous donations of Weichert colleagues, associates, friends and sponsors. Collectively, Weichert friends and family have raised $1.737 million for breast cancer research since the fundraiser began in 2001, the company stated.

“Cancer never stops affecting our lives, even during a global pandemic. We were thrilled to be back on the golf course last year and raising funds for the ACS,” McDonald said. “After emerging more fully from pandemic restrictions, we hope this year’s event will see a return to pre-COVID participation and monetary support. We are looking forward to a very successful event and seeing a lot of our Weichert community at Fiddler’s Elbow on August 18.”

Individuals and businesses are invited to participate in the fundraiser, which features an afternoon of golf on two courses. Team awards for first and second place and the “Most Honest” will be given on each course. There will also be contests for both men and women for longest drive, closest to the hole and straightest drive. In addition, hole-in-one prizes feature 2022 luxury automobiles, and there will be a raffle with the grand prize of an LCD television. TV and radio personality Bill Spadea—a former Weichert sales associate—will emcee the silent auction and raffle drawings, the company said.

“So many of us know someone who has been directly or indirectly impacted by breast cancer,” McDonald said. “We encourage members of the community to join us in fighting this devastating disease by attending our Charity Outing or simply making a donation in recognition of a loved one.”

A donation of $399 provides individuals a round of golf with cart, lunch, foursome photo, and a three-hour buffet cocktail reception and awards banquet after golfing. There is also a Golf Clinic package at the same cost for novice to advanced golfers that includes three hours of instruction, club rentals, lunch and the buffet cocktail reception. For a donation of $175, an individual may attend only the buffet cocktail reception and awards banquet.

For those not wishing to golf, there are two non-golfer options. For a $399 donation, the Member-for-a-Day package allows participants to take advantage of the many facilities and services available at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club, including golf and tennis clinics, the driving range, a yoga class, various exercise or swimming opportunities, or simply lounging by the pool, as well as lunch and the buffet cocktail reception. There is also a three-hour Paint-and-Sip Package for a $259 donation, which includes group painting lessons accompanied by wine or other beverages, plus lunch and the buffet cocktail reception, the company said.

A range of eight sponsorship levels ensures an affordable sponsorship option for both large and small businesses. Contributions of gifts and prizes are also welcome from businesses as donations.

To register for the Weichert Charity Outing, become a sponsor or donate a prize, contact Laura Metro at (973) 397-8505 or golf@weichertrealtors.net by July 15. Space is limited and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Donations can also be made directly to the American Cancer Society through Weichert’s Charity Outing page.