The Corcoran Group has announced that Jonathan Jossen will be joining their New York City-based firm. Jossen will operate out of the firm’s Park Avenue South office, led by senior managing directors Brian Ullman and Alex Cho.

“We are so pleased to welcome Jonathan to Corcoran,” said Ullman. “He’s already accomplished so much in his shift from the financial sector to the real estate industry, but Corcoran’s top industry presence, deep marketing and technological resources, and strong agent support will help him achieve a new level of success.”

Jossen comes to real estate from a career on Wall Street, as both a trader and a hedge fund manager. This experience makes him uniquely positioned to identify incredible investment opportunities for his clients. With his deep knowledge of Lower Manhattan, particularly Battery Park City, Jossen ensures his clients find not only their ideal home, but also their ideal community.

On his move, Jossen remarked, “I jumped at the opportunity to move to Corcoran as I’ve been in awe of the lengths they go to for their agents. I’m relatively new to real estate with five years under my belt, and the resources available to me at Corcoran will be a huge asset as I continue to grow my business throughout New York City.”

