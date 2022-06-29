Colors can have a significant impact on people’s emotions. If you have a little one on the way, you want the nursery to be a place where your baby will feel happy, safe and relaxed. The colors you choose are therefore important.

Select the Right Colors and Combine Them Carefully

Use paint, furniture, curtains, a rug and other accessories in soft, soothing colors. If the room is small, light colors can make it seem larger. A bright or dark color can overwhelm a small room, but it can work well on an accent wall. You can also paint the walls with a neutral color and incorporate accessories with bold colors.

If you want a monochromatic look, you can use different shades of the same color throughout the nursery to give the room a peaceful feeling. You can also combine colors that are next to each other on the color wheel, or you can create more visual interest by using three colors that are equally distant from each other. Be careful not to use too many colors since that can make the nursery seem unbalanced, and even chaotic.

Choose Colors That Will Work in the Future

You might be tempted to create a theme for your baby’s bedroom. For example, you might want to decorate it with a fairytale theme or with a popular character from a children’s book or movie.

Your baby might enjoy that type of décor, but your toddler might not. If you work hard to incorporate a specific theme throughout the nursery, you might have to change it once your child gets a little older and becomes interested in something else.

You might be envisioning a nursery with gender-specific colors, or you might prefer to use neutral shades. If you paint the walls with a neutral color, you might be able to transform the room in the future simply by switching the curtains and bedspread. If you choose neutral colors now and you have another child later, you will be able to keep the same color scheme, regardless of the children’s genders.

Other Helpful Tips

If you can’t decide on a color for the walls, try shopping for furniture or accessories first. Once you find those, they can guide your paint selection.

Before you paint the entire room, get a sample, cover one wall and see how it looks in varying light conditions. A color that you fall in love with at a store might not look the way you envision on your walls.

The nursery should fit with your home’s overall décor. For example, if the color scheme in your house is neutral, decorate the baby’s room in a similar way so your home will have a cohesive design.