Bringing a new pet into the family is a big step. For kids, it can be a source of excitement, as well as confusion and anxiety. Talk to your kids before you introduce a pet so they’ll know what to expect and how to behave around the animal.

Explain Rules and Responsibilities

Set rules and make sure everyone understands and follows them. For example, figure out whether you want to allow your pet to lie on furniture or not, and make sure that all family members are on the same page.

Kids often share food with pets. Explain to your children that the food that people eat sometimes makes pets sick, so the animal should only eat pet food, and it should be fed appropriate portions at specific times.

Discuss the types of care your new pet will need and who will be responsible for providing it. Depending on their ages, your kids might be able to help with feeding a pet, cleaning a cat’s litter box or walking a dog. Make sure that your children understand what role, if any, they are expected to play.

Discuss the Animal’s Background

Your pet’s age, size, physical condition and history are important. A puppy or kitten will have a lot of energy and might want to run around and play a lot, but an older pet might prefer a more low-key lifestyle. An animal that has been abused or that has a medical condition might experience anxiety and/or physical pain. Discuss these types of issues with your kids before you bring the pet home so they know what to expect.

Talk About Appropriate Behaviors and Boundaries

Often, pets growl, hiss or bite because a person with pure intentions does something that the animal perceives as threatening. For instance, a child might want to hug, hold or play with a new dog or cat, but the animal might feel overwhelmed and frightened, particularly if it has been abused in the past.

If someone pets a dog or cat while it’s eating, the animal might think the person wants to take away the food. Petting an animal while it’s asleep can startle it. Being too rough with a small animal can injure the pet or make it resort to biting or scratching to protect itself.

Talk to your kids about how to make the pet feel comfortable. Explain how to read an animal’s body language so your children will be able to recognize when the pet is feeling stressed or anxious and know that they should back off.

Discuss boundaries and appropriate behaviors in terms that your kids can understand. If you have a youngster who doesn’t understand, closely supervise the child whenever it’s around the pet and have the animal eat and sleep in areas that are inaccessible to the child.