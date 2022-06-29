If you’re thinking about adding a porch to your property, one of the most important decisions you will have to make is whether to leave it open or enclose it with screens. Each option has its pros and cons.

Screens Can Keep Pests Away

Putting screens around your porch can protect you from mosquitoes, bees and other insects that might bite or sting. Screening in the porch can keep flies off your food and keep away other creatures, such as squirrels and raccoons, that might eat food you leave outdoors or damage furniture.

An Enclosed Porch Can Provide Protection From the Weather

If you have a screened-in porch, you won’t have to worry about your outdoor furniture getting covered with pollen or soaked by rain. You also won’t have to be concerned about wind carrying away paper or plastic plates and cups. If a member of your family has allergies, keeping pollen and other allergens off the porch can allow that person to enjoy relaxing outside.

Since you won’t have to worry about weather-related damage, you will have more options to choose from when you go shopping for outdoor furniture. If you’d like, you can also put a TV on the porch without worrying about it getting damaged by rain.

An enclosed porch won’t provide complete protection from rain and moisture. You might have to cover your outdoor furniture or bring it inside during certain times of the year.

A Screened-In Porch Doesn’t Need a Lot of Cleaning

An enclosed porch requires less cleaning than one that’s open. You won’t have to worry about leaves, twigs and other debris getting blown onto the porch or animals leaving waste. The porch will still need to be cleaned periodically, but it shouldn’t be too labor intensive or time consuming.

You Can Use an Enclosed Porch More Than an Open One

Depending on the climate where you live, you might be able to take advantage of a screened-in porch throughout most of the year. If you install a heater and/or fans, you might be able to keep your porch at a comfortable temperature, even when it’s hot or chilly outside.

Screens Can Separate You From Nature

If your house is surrounded by a beautiful landscape that you want to enjoy, you might prefer an open porch. Although screens won’t completely block the view, they can partially obstruct it. If you like the thought of having birds or squirrels occasionally come to visit while you’re sitting on the porch, then you might prefer to leave it open.

A Screened-in Porch Costs More, But It Can Pay Off

An enclosed porch will cost more than an open one. When you consider the benefits of putting screens around your porch, you might decide that the extra cost is more than justified. If you’re thinking about selling your house at some time in the future, a screened-in porch can add to its value.