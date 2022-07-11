The Seattle-based John L. Scott Ballard | Madrona Group affiliate office has acquired John L. Scott Westwood, an established affiliate office in West Seattle, the company has announced. This expansion will deepen the Madrona Group’s local market reach and add 51 brokers to the Madrona Group roster.

Launched in 2020, the John L. Scott Madrona Group started as a group of three: co-owners Jason Fox and Joe Kiser and broker Chris Fiamengo. In two years, the Ballard office, using a hybrid business model, has grown to 16 brokers; the Westwood acquisition bumps the broker count of the office up to 67.

Previously owned by Scott and Chantille Henry, the John L. Scott Westwood affiliate office was established in 2005. To assist with the transition, Scott Henry will remain the managing broker of the office located in the Westwood Village shopping center for a year. Once the year is up, Scott Henry will go back to working full-time as an agent with his son Daniel.

“It’s been a pleasure to grow and lead the John L. Scott Westwood office over the years,” said Scott Henry. “The time is right for me and Chantille to transition into the next phase of our lives, and we are thrilled to pass the torch to Jason and Joe at the Madrona Group.”

“Our two offices align perfectly culture-wise,” said Kiser. “In addition to cultivating a friendly culture between brokers, our team is focused on relationship building and excellence in real estate.”

Fox also shared plans to bring enhanced technology and marketing support to the new broker associates.

With the acquisition, the Madrona Group will continue in-person operations in Ballard and Westwood and offer brokers flexibility with hybrid and virtual arrangements.

For more information, visit www.johnlscott.com.