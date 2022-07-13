A messy bedroom is not an uncommon site for kids. Between overflowing toys, unfolded clothes, and an embarrassing amount of dirty laundry, there’s no doubt that the average kid’s room can feel overwhelming for parents and children alike.

Decide to Donate

Decluttering is the first step to any organized space, and in a child’s room, this step is essential. Unlike adults, kids lack the focus and boundaries required to only take on as much as they can handle. Kids are prone to dumping out all of the toys they have access to play. Kids will happily collect 1000 stuffed animals if they are allowed. Unfortunately, too much stuff creates a chaotic space that cannot be cleaned.

Make it easy for your child to keep their room organized by simply removing a large percentage of the items. Decide what can be donated and make another child happy while giving yours room to play.

Go for Open Shelving

Kids constantly keep their favorite toys, clothes, and games out. This is because kids need to see their items to ensure the items are safe and remembered. Let your kids keep their favorite items out, but not in a pile on the floor. Create open shelving to give your child the opportunities to store their belongings where they are visible but still tidy.

Ditch the Dresser

Kids want to see their items so shoving their favorite soccer T-shirt in their drawer feels like losing it forever. If your child can’t seem to get the hang of putting away their clothes, make it simple. Ditch the dresser and hang most items. Pants and pajamas can be gently tossed in a cubby container in the closet. This no-fuss solution allows children to put away items easily and pick out clothes for the day without a hitch.

Use Hooks and Door Organizers

Most kids won’t use meticulous organizing solutions from the fancy organizing section of the department store. Kids like to toss things quickly in a spot, or just clean up later. There’s little in-between. Make it easy for your child to clean by using over-the-door organizers where they can drop items easily. Install hooks to allow your child to quickly put away their coat and backpack without needing to use a hanger in the coat closet. Ease is king when it comes to organizing with children in mind.