Whether it’s international touring or a good old-fashioned road trip, after more than two years of vacation restrictions, Americans are once again in travel mode. But nothing can ruin a well-planned vacation like getting sick mid-trip. Medical professionals offer a few simple tips on how best to avoid vacation illness.

Skip the Jet Lag – It’s a real thing, and it can leave you exhausted for days. Before a lengthy flight, if you are traveling east, go to bed an hour earlier than usual for a few nights; if traveling west, an hour later.

Ward Off Deep Vein Thrombosis – DVT occurs when a blood clot forms in one of the deep veins in your body, most often in the leg. It causes pain and swelling and may feel like a simple cramp, but it can cause more serious conditions. You can avoid DVT by getting up to walk periodically on airplanes and/or by taking frequent rest stops when driving.

Sanitize – Pack lots of sanitizer and use it often on any surfaces you touch, from tray tables and seat belt fasteners to public toilet seats and faucets and anyplace else that could be suspect.

Prevent Bloating – It’s not life-threatening, but it is uncomfortable, so stay away from too much salty food and from any foods that tend to challenge your digestion.

Watch Out for Ice – It isn’t just the water you need to be sure about, it’s also the ice in your drinks. If you’re not sure about the local water, avoiding ice in your drinks or sodas will help guard against bacteria.