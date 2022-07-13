Losing weight is rarely easy at any time of the year. But summer’s abundance of fresh produce can help dilute some of the stress. If you’re struggling to get into last year’s swimsuit, nutritionists offer a few easy tips for getting the pounds off more quickly without feeling hungry.

Bulk Up With Veggies – Filling half your plate with veggies will fill you up with low-calorie fiber so you eat less of the other stuff. Fresh or frozen, the nutrients are the same, so add veggies to anything you cook.

Leave Three Bites Behind – Get over the notion that you have to “clean your plate.” Leaving three bites behind at every meal c an save more than 100 calories each time. If you eat three meals and a snack daily, this simple rule can equate to a loss of nearly four-pounds in a month.

Eat Soluble Fiber – Foods like apples, strawberries and other citrus fruits as well as oats, oat bran, beans, rice bran, peas and potatoes are good sources of soluble fiber, which suppresses appetite by decreasing hunger hormones and helping you feel full longer.

Try Fermented Foods – The probiotics in fermented foods like yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut can reduce the amount of fat you absorb while increasing a hormone that helps you to feel full.

Replace Sugary Drinks – Sodas and other sugar-sweetened drinks are among the biggest contributors to weight gain. Switch to unsweetened drinks like infused waters, which provide good taste and excellent hydration while cutting out massive calories.