Summer sun means summer heat, and nothing can beat the heat like a delicious beverage. This summer, take your BBQ refreshments up a notch by opting for twists on summer classics.

Infused Sparkling Water

Water is an obvious choice when the sun’s rays turn up the heat in your area. While plain water is ideal for staying hydrated if you want a more fun way to get in your H20, choose a sparkling option. This sugar-free choice will allow guests to quench their bubble cravings without empty calories or caffeine. Add frozen citrus slices instead of ice cubes. Not only will you keep the drinks cool, but you will add a hint of flavorful fun.

Strawberry Palmer

Arnold Palmers are classic summer beverages for a reason; the sweetness of lemonade mixes perfectly with a refreshing iced tea. While it’s hard to beat a classic, a strawberry palmer manages to do just that. Instead of mixing your iced tea with plain lemonade, opt for strawberry lemonade for a fun twist on this summer tradition.

Watermelon Slushie

There are few treats that hit the spot during summer heat quite like a juicy watermelon. This year, get all the flavor without the mess and with even more refreshing power. Simply scoop your watermelon from the rind and mix it in a blender. Let your mixture sit in the freezer until just before it’s frozen or blend your watermelon with ice for a quicker option. Enjoy your sweet treat as-is or blend in lime juice or mint for additional zest. Kids will love this dessert-like drink, and adults will enjoy knowing that the indulging flavor has no added sugar.

Virgin Berry Mojitos

Mojitos are a summer staple on the adult’s menu, but this traditionally alcoholic beverage can be easily made child-friendly and everyone will enjoy the flavor. Simply combine simple syrup, berries of your choice, muddled mint, and lime juice to create a pleasing drink that all ages can enjoy.

Sherbert Float

Step aside root beer, there’s a new float in town and its fruity flavor is perfect for summer fun. Sherbert ice cream is the star in this take on an old classic. Combine a citrus soda with a scoop of your favorite sherbert ice cream to create a sweet treat that is sure to be a hit.