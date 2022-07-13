High gas prices can put a serious strain on your budget. If you can’t cut back on driving, focus on getting as many miles as possible from each gallon you put into your tank. Here are some ways to increase your vehicle’s gas mileage.

Drive at an Appropriate and Steady Speed

When you drive over 50 miles per hour, your vehicle tends to become less fuel efficient. Although driving fast can get you to your destination a little sooner, it can wind up costing you a lot more. Reducing your speed can improve your car’s fuel economy and save you money.

It’s also important to avoid unnecessary accelerating and slowing down. Maintain a consistent speed whenever possible. Using cruise control can be helpful, as long as the conditions are appropriate. When you need to accelerate, do it gradually.

Check Your Tires

Your car’s tires play a critical role in determining its fuel efficiency. Tires that aren’t inflated to the correct pressure can reduce your car’s gas mileage and cause you to waste money. Check the pressure on a regular basis and make sure that your tires are inflated according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Refer to the sticker inside the door jamb, not the number on the tires, to find out what pressure is appropriate for your vehicle.

It’s important to make sure that your tires are properly aligned. If they aren’t, the tires can drag, which can cause your car to use more gas than it should. Tires that are misaligned or out of balance can also wear out prematurely and need to be replaced.

Don’t Carry Extra Weight

Transporting unnecessary weight can reduce your car’s gas mileage. If you have a smaller vehicle, extra weight will have more of an impact on its fuel economy than it would with a larger vehicle. Leave anything that isn’t necessary at home so you don’t waste money.

Change the Spark Plugs and Oxygen Sensors

If your car’s spark plugs are near the end of their lifespan, they aren’t working as efficiently as they did when they were installed. That can make misfires and incomplete combustion more common, which can have a negative effect on your vehicle’s fuel economy.

Your car’s oxygen sensors monitor the amount of oxygen in the vehicle’s exhaust. When the oxygen sensors wear out, the vehicle’s fuel efficiency can decrease. Make sure that you replace the oxygen sensors according to the manufacturer’s maintenance schedule.

Pay Attention to Your Vehicle’s Warning Lights

If a warning light on the dashboard comes on, don’t assume that it’s nothing and ignore it. Even a minor issue can affect your car’s gas mileage. Ignoring it might also lead to a bigger problem. Having the problem fixed as soon as possible can keep your car operating efficiently and help you avoid the need for expensive repairs.