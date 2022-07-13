Whether you are in your twenties and on your own for the time, or newly on your own without a partner, living alone can be daunting. Being prepared for some common scenarios can help.

Stock the Medicine Cabinet – With no one around to run to the drug store when you are under the weather, it’s a good idea to have a first aid kit on hand along with basic meds for pain, fever, cough and nausea.

Stock the Pantry – The same is true for having an emergency food supply. Buck up your sense of self-reliance by keeping a supply of your favorite non-perishables on hand as well as some bread and a pizza or frozen meal in the freezer.

Get a Fire Extinguisher – Chances are, you will not need it, but it’s a good idea to have a fire extinguisher on hand, and be sure you know how to use it.

Keep Some Practical Basics – These might include such items as a basic tool kit: hammer and nails, a wrench and a couple of screwdrivers, as well as some spare light bulbs and a bathroom plunger.

Change the Locks – Feeling secure in a new home is important, Changing the locks will ensure you are the only one who can gain entry. (If you have a good friend or relative nearby, it might be wise to give them a spare key.)

Get to Know a Neighbor – Having a passing relationship with a neighbor can mean mutual agreement to accept packages, feed outside plants and more, especially if the relationship grows over time to the point where you decide to exchange keys.

Consider a Pet – Not all people are ‘pet people,’ and animals do require care. A dog or cat can be a calming companion for those who live alone. If pets are not our thing, consider a few green plants to brighten up your space and need your attention.

Stay in Touch – Making it a point to converse regularly with faraway family and friends can help you maintain a sense of connection.