If your house has a deck, or you’re thinking about building one, you have to decide whether you should cover it or leave it exposed. Each option has pros and cons that are worth considering.

Reasons to Cover Your Deck

In the summer, an uncovered deck can get so hot that it’s unusable. That can make the outdoor space, and the money that you spent to build it, go to waste.

If you cover the deck, you’ll have protection from sun and rain. You won’t have to plan get-togethers around the weather and worry about having a backup plan in case it rains.

A roof can protect the surface of the deck from the effects of the sun’s UV rays, rain, snow and hail. It can also shield your outdoor furniture from the elements so you won’t have to bring it inside or cover it to prevent damage.

A covered deck can also protect the interior of your home from direct sunlight. If your home currently heats up on a sunny day and your air conditioner has to work hard to keep it cool, you’ve probably seen your utility bills skyrocket. A covered deck can shield the inside of your house from harsh sunlight and save you money on your electricity bills.

Why You Might Not Want to Cover Your Deck

Building a roof on your deck will add to the overall cost of the project. If your budget is tight, you might not be able to afford it, or you might prefer to put that money to a different use.

Protecting your deck from the sun might not be a concern. If the deck is in an area that doesn’t get a lot of direct sunlight, covering it might be unnecessary. If your region tends to have cool weather, covering the deck might make the area so chilly that it’s uninviting. You might be better off leaving the deck uncovered so it can receive direct sunlight whenever it’s available.

Like the roof on your house, a roof on your deck will need regular maintenance, inspections and repairs. You’ll have to remove leaves and other debris from the roof, pull down snow, inspect the roof for damage and have repairs made when necessary.

Is a Covered or Uncovered Deck Right for You?

A covered deck can protect your family and property from harsh weather and save you money on your utility bills. It might require a significant amount of maintenance, and repairs might be expensive. You’ll have to balance those concerns with the potential benefits of covering the deck to figure out which is the better option.