If you’re planning to sell your house and you’ve already moved out, you have to decide whether to stage it or leave it empty. Staging costs money, and though it might not be necessary, it can be beneficial.

Buyers Can Imagine Living in a Furnished House

When potential buyers view a home, they try to envision themselves living there. A house that has been staged looks warm and inviting, while one that’s empty can seem sterile and unappealing.

When Buyers Look at an Empty House, They Might See Problems

Without furniture, people don’t have a sense of scale. An empty house can therefore seem smaller than one that’s fully furnished.

Furniture can hide defects. In an empty house, those defects can be on full display. Buyers might fixate on them and walk away with a negative impression.

An Empty Home Can Be a Target

Burglars look for metal from pipes and other components that they can sell. If your empty house gets broken into, you might have to replace what the burglars stole and fix a broken door or window.

A home that’s furnished, on the other hand, creates the impression that people live there. That can make your house less likely to be burglarized.

Staging Might Help You Sell Your Home Quickly and for a Higher Price

A house that has been staged is more likely to attract the attention of a buyer than one that’s empty. If you stage your home, there’s a good chance that it will sell faster and for more money than it would if you left it empty.

Staging Can Be Expensive

Renting furniture to stage your house can be costly. Adding that to the purchase of a new house, a down payment, closing costs and moving expenses can strain your budget.

Staging Can Cause Delays

Staging a house can be a time-consuming process. That might mean that your home will hit the market later than you would like. When you sell the house, the furniture will have to be removed, which will take time. That might frustrate a buyer who is eager to move in as soon as possible.

Staging Might Not Be Necessary

Although staging can be helpful, it might be unnecessary. If houses are getting snatched up in your local market, you might be able to sell your home quickly, even if it’s empty. In some markets, staging might help you sell a little faster and get a little more money, but there might not be enough of a difference to make the cost and effort worthwhile.

Be Careful With DIY Staging

You can stage your home yourself or hire a professional. Doing it yourself can save you money, but it’s important to choose furniture that will make the house look attractive and appealing. The wrong furniture can give buyers a negative impression. Your home might sit on the market longer than it should, and if someone is interested, you might get an offer that’s lower than you would like.