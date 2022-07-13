The staircase is a prominent part of a home that occupies a significant amount of space and is often the first impression when guests enter your home. The expansive walls are an excellent place to display art, photographs, wallpaper, custom millwork, or any other eye-catching accents that will make your home feel more bespoke. If you feel stuck on what you can hang in this wide-open area, read on for ideas to inspire you to invest in pieces that will transform your space.

Hang a Collection

A curated collection, such as baskets or decorative plates, can be an interesting alternative to framed art in a stairwell. Or a grouping of framed jerseys or sports memorabilia are another example of a collection you can hang in the stairwell of a less formal space, such as a basement.

Millwork or Paneling

Due to the height and scale of most stairways, custom millwork or paneling can make the most significant aesthetic impact. Wainscoting, board and batten, beadboard or other millwork can add depth and texture to expansive stairwells. Taking this custom millwork to the ceiling can make the walls feel even taller than it already is. Paneling in a stairwell also allows you to leave the area blank or to layer decorative pieces, like framed art or photographs.

Bold Artwork

Due to the scale of a stairwell, hanging oversized pieces of art will fill the space and draw attention to your favorite pieces of art. Whether it’s one large framed piece of art or a series of slightly smaller pieces, hanging eye-catching art will make a memorable first impression and bring you ongoing joy every time you go up and down the stairs.

Tell Your Family Story

A gallery wall of your family’s memories captured in black and white photos can add warmth and familiarity to a stairwell. Displaying photographs of the more significant moments like weddings and the in-between moments like pictures of your children playing in the backyard contributes to your family’s unique story. You can display these in an eclectic grouping of frames or an organized and unified grid pattern.

Display Professional Photographs

If you prefer a less is more approach, hanging several large-scale professional photographs of your children or family is a more understated way to showcase your family.

Ascending Wall Sconces

Installing several wall sconces up the stairway wall is a way to illuminate both your home and the stairway and add a decorative element without hanging any additional framed pieces of art.

Hang a Unique Tapestry

If you lean towards a more organic or boho aesthetic, a large-scale tapestry can serve as a stunning, one-of-a-kind piece of art. A tapestry will take up a substantial amount of space and can add depth, texture and warmth to a stairwell.

Adorn the Area With Wallpaper

Wallpaper can instantly elevate any area. So whether it’s a bold pattern, a traditional stripe, or a durable vinyl grasscloth, the stairwell is the perfect place to hang wallpaper representing your style and your home’s design aesthetic.