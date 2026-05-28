Second Century Ventures, an investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, has announced the six companies selected for the 2026 REACH residential scale-up program.

For more than a decade, the REACH program has identified and accelerated innovative technology companies focused on advancing the residential real estate sector. Since expanding globally and into commercial real estate in 20109, REACH has supported more than 375 technology companies worldwide, NAR stated.

“The future belongs to the agile creators. As the market evolves and technology advances, our promise remains unchanged: we will continue to champion cutting-edge solutions and cultivate an environment where entrepreneurs can turn friction into opportunity while keeping agents at the center of every transaction,” said Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures. “We don’t just wait for the future of housing to arrive—we have been dedicating ourselves to building it for years.”

The 2026 residential cohort features companies developing solutions aimed at addressing some of real estate’s most pressing operational and market challenges, including fragmented data systems, compliance management, administrative inefficiencies, housing supply constraints, affordability concerns and transparency gaps.

Companies selected for the 2026 REACH program include:

Ai.realestate (AiRE): Unifies unstructured internal data and pairs with property, mortgage and client life intel to provide a supercharged, living database that drives revenue for sales teams.

Association Online (AO): Delivers a comprehensive HOA data and transparency solution designed to reduce closing delays, mitigate risk, and provide specialized support that empowers agents to navigate HOA transactions confidently and drive client loyalty.

BrokerBot: Secure, enterprise-grade AI teammates for residential real estate that handle admin, support, training, compliance, and agent guidance—integrating seamlessly with your existing tools so brokers and agents can focus on growing their business and delivering exceptional client experiences.

LotRoll: Brings the manufactured housing market online with the data, infrastructure, and tools needed to help industry professionals serve millions of families in one of housing’s most overlooked segments.

MaxHome.ai: Transaction intelligence platform streamlining compliance, automating workflows, and reducing manual operational work for brokerages and agents.

StackWrap: Centralized command center that wraps your existing tech, tools, and third-party systems into a single, secure dashboard while providing visibility into agent engagement and tech adoption rates.

“The companies selected for this year’s program offer innovation that delivers the dynamic tools the industry needs to enter a new era of real estate and evolve the consumer experience,” said Ashley Stinton, managing partner of NAR REACH. “Whether focused on streamlining complex workflows and notoriously fragmented datasets, building and improving infrastructure, or creating transparency and access, each of these six solutions harness the power of modern technology to elevate the level of service and connection between clients and the real estate professionals who serve them. These tools will not only optimize the balance sheet; they will create a runway for brokers and agents to grow their businesses, develop new ways to serve clients, and expand their roles as trusted advisors before, during and after the transaction.”

The REACH program provides participating companies with mentorship, education, networking opportunities and direct exposure to leaders across the real estate industry and adjacent sectors.

For more information, visit www.narreach.com.