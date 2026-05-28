Above, Rachel Glazer

Brown Harris Stevens announces that top-producing luxury broker Rachel Glazer has rejoined the firm from Compass alongside her team, marking a return to the brokerage where she previously spent 12 years building one of New York City’s top luxury real estate businesses.

Glazer and her team closed more than $119 million in sales volume in 2025. Throughout her career, she has surpassed $1 billion in total sales volume while representing high-profile and high-net-worth clients across Manhattan’s most sought-after neighborhoods, including the West Village, Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Tribeca, SoHo and Gramercy.

“I’m thrilled to be returning home to Brown Harris Stevens,” said Glazer. “BHS has always stood apart because of its hands-on approach and its genuine dedication to supporting agents. I missed the boutique culture and collaborative environment that helped shape my career. Bess Freedman and Will Zeckendorf are really involved day to day and I am also excited to focus on new development which is a passion of mine.”

After relocating to New York to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology, Glazer quickly established herself as one of the city’s leading luxury brokers. She has been recognized by and featured in publications including The New York Times, Curbed, Mansion Global and more.

Known for her market expertise, discretion and long-standing client relationships, Glazer has represented buyers and sellers in numerous notable New York City transactions, including residences at 150 Charles Street, The Greenwich Lane, 15 Central Park West and 18 Gramercy Park South.

“Rachel is one of New York’s most respected luxury brokers and a true relationship-driven professional. She built an extraordinary business here, and her return marks an exciting milestone as we continue to attract top talent across the industry,” said CEO Bess Freedman.

Over the past year, Brown Harris Stevens has added agents representing more than $24 billion in combined career sales volume. The firm also recently announced a marketing partnership with West Coast brokerage FirstTeam designed to expand referral and luxury marketing opportunities across key markets.

For more information, visit www.bhsusa.com.