HouseWhisper has announced a major expansion of its product suite with the launch of Lead Engine and Rules Engine—two new capabilities designed to help real estate teams automate lead engagement, improve routing efficiency and keep pipelines active at sale.

The new tools work alongside HouseWhisper’s existing AI assistant to create a connected system that manages the full lead lifecycle, from reactivating dormant contacts to routing opportunities to the right agents in real time.

The platform expansion comes amid a significant company growth. Since launching in 2025, HouseWhisper reports that more than 250 teams and 7,000 agents have joined the platform.

Lead Engine is designed to help teams maximize the value of their existing databases and inbound lead sources through AI-powered, one-to-one conversations tailored to each contact’s profile, behavior and responses.

The system automatically nurtures leads, re-engages inactive contacts and identifies qualified prospects before handing them off to agents for direct follow-up. According to the company, the outreach is designed to feel conversational and human while operating at scale.

“Real estate teams are sitting on a huge untapped opportunity in their databases, and consumers are losing out when no one follows up at the right moment,” said Luis Poggi, founder and CEO of HouseWhisper. “What excites me most is the level of personalization we’re able to provide. Each interaction is customized to the individual, and the system remembers details and resurfaces them naturally at the right time in the conversation. That level of real-time personalization hasn’t existed in real estate before.”

HouseWhisper’s new Rules Engine gives team leaders more visibility and control over lead distribution and pipeline management through a centralized dashboard.

Leads can be automatically routed based on criteria such as location, zip code, language preference, price range and agent availability. Team leaders can also monitor response times, connection rates and stalled opportunities to help prevent leads from clipping through the cracks.

“One of the most important things we’re solving for is making sure buyers and sellers are connected to the right agent as quickly as possible,” Poggi added. “Immediacy matters in real estate, and we want to help agents win more business by responding faster and more effectively.”

The expanded platform is designed to reduce repetitive tasks while allowing agents to focus on relationship-building and client guidance throughout the transaction process.

“There are countless routine tasks agents handle today that HouseWhisper can automate so they can spend more time on the human side of the business,” said Poggi. “Buying or selling a home is one of the most important and emotional decisions people make. Our goal is to build AI that helps both professionals and consumers navigate that process with greater confidence.”

The new capabilities are now available to all new and existing HouseWhisper customers through a waitlist onboarding process. The company operates on a monthly platform fee model, with referral fees applied only when Lead Engine-nurtured leads successfully close.

For more information, visit www.housewhisper.ai.