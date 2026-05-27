As if the usual residential real estate flashpoints of fluctuating interest rates, affordability and inventory issues in many parts of the country weren’t enough to worry about, now agents must keep a watchful eye on the potential effects of market interrupters such as the tensions in the Middle East and jobs-swallowing AI.

Many experienced Realtors® who have been through turbulent times also admit that the addition of continual litigation within the industry, as well as company consolidations, make this a time of unease—especially since unlike most jobs, paychecks don’t arrive on the first and 15th of each month.

RISMedia asked several longtime pros to share their thoughts about how they perceive the profession now, as well as their coping strategies.

How are you feeling about your career compared to years ago?

“My business is steady, but not busy right now,” says Pam Rosser Thistle, an agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors® in Philadelphia. “I see times like this as a gift to focus on my family and myself. I cherish the flexibility of this job. Fewer clients also gives me the privilege to take time with the ones I have. Today I helped an older client set up the kitchen in her new place. In a frenetic market, I may not have time to do that on a Wednesday afternoon.”

“Compared to years past, I feel much better about the business,” says Vickey Barron, an associate broker with Compass in New York City. “My team and I ignore the noise and move forward with clarity and control.”

“The reality is that this business has always been demanding, but today’s pressure is different,” says Josh Jarboe, a broker/owner with REMAX Empire Buyers in Kentucky. “It’s faster, more demanding and more complex than it was even a few years ago. If anything, there’s not enough oversight in many local markets. That said, I feel more confident and more convicted in my career than ever before. The noise has increased, but so has the opportunity for those who know how to navigate it.”



“I still love this business, but the role of the agent has evolved significantly,” says Kevelyn Guzman, regional VP at Coldwell Banker Warburg (CBW), in New York City. “Real estate has always been a 24/7 business. But consumers have changed. With AI and technology, buyers and sellers now have access to more information than ever before. They know more, are more analytical and arrive with higher expectations. That’s forcing agents to operate at a much higher level. The value of an agent today is no longer just access to information; its interpretation, strategy, negotiation and emotional intelligence. The agents thriving are the ones who understand that relationships and trust matter even more in an AI-driven world.”

“My career has grown in many ways, such as building a team,” says Nick Montalbano, an agent also with CBW. “The more experience and knowledge I’ve acquired, the more I want to keep doing it. Work never ends, it just requires you to put more and more into it to keep it sustainable. Some agents think that the longer they’re in the industry, the easier it gets. It’s actually the opposite—especially if you’re continuing to grow. You definitely work more at keeping up the business you have.”

“I’ve been doing this for 28 years, so the highs and lows of it don’t affect me as much,” says Maria Daou, a broker at CBW. “Even though I have a wealth of knowledge, every sale still brings new hurdles.”

Is there more stress these days?

“I am more relaxed these days,” says Thistle. “While I fight hard to represent my clients, I take a big-picture perspective and share that with buyers and sellers. I am realistic. A big part of my job is to keep the process calm. I have sold hundreds of homes in Center City Philadelphia over the years. I have gut instincts because of that experience. And solutions. We are not doing brain surgery.”



“Tough markets don’t beat the top-tier agents; it separates them,” says Barron. “Top agents understand they need to adapt as the market, the world and technology change. You have to get in front of it.”



“There’s definitely more stress in today’s environment,” says Jarboe. “Between shifting regulations, evolving consumer expectations and technology platforms constantly trying to insert themselves into the transaction, you can feel pulled in 10 different directions at once. But a significant portion of that stress stems from a lack of professionalism across the industry. Many agents, and even principal brokers, operate without even a basic understanding of contracts, how days are calculated once a contract is fully executed or their fiduciary responsibilities. Now more than ever it’s critical for consumers, and even newly licensed agents, to be extremely intentional and careful about whom they choose to work with or align themselves with. Who you hire or who you learn from will directly impact your experience and your outcomes.”



“Absolutely,” says Guzman. “Between interest rate shifts, low inventory, lawsuits, commission conversations, constant industry headlines, AI disrupting workflows and the pressure to always be ‘on,’ there is more stress today than there was a few years ago. Clients are also more cautious and analytical, which means agents are spending more time educating, advising and proving value to them. The emotional load of the job has increased significantly.”



“I don’t think there’s more stress these days,” says Montalbano. “There’s always stress, in general, in real estate. Some of the stress is due to the amount of work we have, the increase in business we are seeing and maybe frustration due to deals not closing in a timely manner. Every day I try to be a little bit better than I was the day before, in whatever manner that may be.”



“I worked through the 2008 housing crisis and COVID, so I’ve seen difficult markets,” says Daou. “But current interest rates and the ongoing wars are taking their toll on buyers and sellers for sure.”

How do you fight stress?

“I stay consistent in what I do and how I represent my clients,” says Thistle. “Outside forces I cannot control. If I do feel out of my comfort zone, I bring in another agent to co-list or to help me with a buyer.”



“The real edge is staying steady when the market feels unsettled,” says Barron. “You need to drive your business and not let it drive you. Keep your clients’ needs top of mind, not yours.”



“For me, combating burnout comes down to clarity and control,” says Jarboe. “I’ve become very intentional about where and with whom I spend my time. That applies to both personal clients and the agents I’ve allowed to work at my brokerage. Not every client is worth taking on, and not every opportunity is actually an opportunity. I also focus heavily on systems, delegation and maintaining a strong culture within my brokerage. When you’re surrounded by the right people, the weight doesn’t feel as heavy.”



“As a leader, my clients are the agents, and part of my responsibility is helping them navigate not only the business itself, but also the emotional weight that comes with it,” says Guzman. “I see firsthand how much pressure agents are under right now between market uncertainty, consumer expectations, nonstop communication and industry change. One of the biggest things I try to encourage is balance. In the past, burning out was almost a badge of honor. Now I think the smarter approach is leveraging technology and AI, where it creates efficiency and boundaries that allow agents to stay sharper longer. I also believe culture matters more than ever. Agents perform better when they feel supported and are a part of something bigger than themselves. Real estate can be isolating, especially during difficult times, so having leadership, mentorship and a sense of community makes a real difference.”



“I manage stress by prioritizing my health—staying active, eating well and maintaining a sober lifestyle,” says Montalbano. “Having that clarity of mind makes it so much easier to stay focused and motivated to keep up the habits that keep me grounded.”



“You don’t fight it,” says Daou. “Just stay up to date and work through issues as they arise. This is where experience makes all the difference.”

Do you have thoughts about a different career path?

“No, I will likely be selling real estate until I can’t walk,” says Thistle. “I really enjoy it. And it’s great exercise.”



“I’ve never seriously considered a different career path, because I truly believe real estate is one of the most rewarding and financially beneficial jobs there is,” says Jarboe. “But I do think many agents enter this business without a clear understanding of what it actually requires, which leads to early frustration and burnout.”



“I think every agent has moments where they question their career, especially during difficult stretches in the market,” says Guzman. “But for most people who stay in this business long term, it’s because they genuinely love it. Real estate gives you the opportunity to build relationships, create your own business and constantly evolve. The stress is real, but so is the reward when you help someone through a major milestone, like purchasing a home.”



“Years ago, I was on a different career path,” says Montalbano. “I was a personal trainer, which led me to open and partner with someone on a training facility in New York City. The business failed due to differences with my partner. My best friend was working in real estate, and it was an opportunity for us to work together so I joined him and we became business partners. The rest is history. I have no aims of ever leaving real estate. It is truly the career that I was supposed to be in.”



“If I weren’t a broker, I would have been a chef, but that ship has sailed,” says Daou.

Can you suggest ways to ease the job stress for agents?

“Create a routine,” says Thistle. “For me, it’s an open house every weekend and putting together a custom newsletter every week. Then lots of phone calls talking to fellow agents and clients. Human contact is good for the soul. Take time for yourself… a walk, a massage, reading a book, a trip to the shore. I have a favorite art museum I visit to disconnect. And be realistic about money coming in and expenses. What is your net? Cash flow is critical. If there is a deficit, consider a different setup. For example, join a team or go solo. Some agents pick up second jobs, too.”



“Stay in tune with your clients’ needs, and read as much as you can to understand your market,” says Barron. “In challenging markets, the difference usually lies in process, patience and emotional control. Have a road map for your business and stay on course. Once you lose control, stress will accelerate.”



“If I could offer advice to agents feeling the pressure, it would be this: simplify your business and focus on building and nurturing relationships,” says Jarboe. “The data is clear. Most business comes from repeat clients and referrals, yet so many agents chase the next new ‘lead source’ instead of nurturing the relationships right in front of them. Focus on delivering a high level of service, building a strong personal brand and eliminating distractions that don’t move the needle. At the end of the day, this industry rewards consistency, professionalism and resilience. The agents who embrace that and hold themselves to a higher standard regardless of what’s happening around them are the ones who not only survive, but thrive. And part of that responsibility is a commitment to ongoing education as laws, contracts and market dynamics continue to evolve.”



“The industry has to stop romanticizing burnout,” says Guzman. “Being exhausted is not a business strategy. Agents need stronger mentorship, real financial education and better systems that help them work more efficiently. Brokerages also have a responsibility to create environments where agents feel supported instead of constantly overwhelmed. That includes helping agents embrace technology and AI, instead of fearing it. Consumers already have access to information. The value of the agent today is strategy, negotiation, emotional intelligence and relationships. The agents who last are usually not the loudest or busiest. They’re the ones who build disciplined businesses, adapt with the market and understand that longevity matters more than hustle culture.”



“As I mentioned before, I use the gym,” says Montalbano. “I think meditation, running (any type of exercise), healthy eating, sleeping more and drinking less all contribute to lower stress levels in your career, and outside of work.”



“To ease stress, take some personal time, organize yourself, stay informed and stay in touch with clients, but make it light and friendly,” says Daou.