PropStream announced it will attend Henry Washington’s Road to the Closing Table 2026 conference, taking place June 26-27 in Dallas, Texas.

The event is designed to provide real estate investors with practical, hands-on education focused on building and scaling successful investment businesses. Unlike traditional conference formats, Road to the Closing Table emphasizes interactive working sessions where attendees actively work through real-world business strategies and processes.

According to a release, throughout the two-day conference, participants will explore every stage of the real estate investment journey, including mindset preparation, entity formation, market analysis, lead generation, negotiation strategies, funding options and closing processes.

Attendees will leave with actionable business plans, scripts, tools and operational frameworks designed to help move deals from opportunity to closing table.

PropStream’s participation underscores the company’s continued focus on supporting investors and real estate professionals with data-driven tools that help identify opportunities, analyze markers and streamline deal-making workflows.

For more information, visit www.propstream.com.