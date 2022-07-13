Your home’s exterior sets the overall tone for its look and feel, and the paint scheme can have the most significant impact on its curb appeal. The paint colors you select for your exterior elements, such as the siding, trim and front door can set the tone of the home and can offer a preview of your home’s interior. Read on to learn some of the tried and true exterior paint combinations and how they will work for your house.

Red Brick + Navy Blue + White

There isn’t a more classic combination than red, white and blue. If you have a red brick home and don’t want to paint over the brick, incorporating shades of navy blue and white will create a crisp, traditional paint palette. A navy front door and shutters with crisp white trim will result in a classic aesthetic that will look good year-round.

Suggested navy blue paint color: Benjamin Moore Hale Navy

Suggested white paint color: Benjamin Moore Chantilly Lace

White + Bright Blue

A bright accent color livens up an all-white home. For example, siding or brick painted all white with blue undertones pair beautifully with a bright blue front door or shutters. This results in an aesthetic that is crisp and colorful.

Suggested blue paint color: Benjamin Moore Bright and Early

Suggested white paint color: Benjamin Moore Ice Mist

Hunter Green + Muted Sage + White

Marrying a rich hunter green with a muted sage creates a soft palette that pairs well with lush landscaping. Painting the siding a muted sage, paired with a hunter green door and white trim is a soothing yet eye-catching palette.

Suggested hunter green paint color: Behr Secluded Woods

Suggested sage paint color: Behr Zen

Suggested white paint color: Benjamin Moore White Dove

Black + White + Aqua Blue

Adding aqua blue to a traditional black and white color palette can prevent it from feeling too serious. While black brings depth and drama, aqua blue brightens the overall scheme. For example, white siding and black shutters paired with an aqua blue front door results in a classic look with a hint of playfulness.

Suggested white paint color: Sherwin-Williams Alabaster

Suggested black paint color: Sherwin-Williams Tricorn Black

Suggested aqua paint color: Benjamin Moore Jamaican Aqua

Neutral Beige + Black

Pairing beige and black is a classic, polished neutral pairing like white and black; however, it can be a softer color scheme. Exterior beige siding or brick paired with a black front door and shutters creates a sophisticated look. White trim will add a crispness to the overall look.

Suggested black paint color: Sherwin-Williams Domino

Suggested beige paint color: Sherwin-Williams Snowbound

Suggested white paint color: Sherwin-Williams High Reflective White

When you’re testing paint colors for your exterior or interior, the most important thing is to test the color in different lighting. Factoring in the landscaping is another important factor when considering different paint colors.