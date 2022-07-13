Eschewing a flat white ceiling in favor of a boldly painted ceiling or an eye-catching wallpaper can be the detail that sets your home apart and elevates it from builder-grade to designer-approved. Unfortunately, ceilings can often be left behind, but including your fifth wall in your design scheme can make the room feel complete in a way you didn’t realize was possible. Read on to learn more about how you can apply a unique ceiling treatment to your home to create a custom, one-of-a-kind look.

Paint the Ceiling the Same Color as the Walls

Painting the ceiling the same color as the wall creates a continual sightline, resulting in the ceiling appearing taller than it really is. In addition to creating the illusion of more space, it can create a cozy, cocooned effect. If a dark ceiling feels too bold for you, you can also have the paint store mix the paint color to 75% strength, so it results in a more muted effect.

Paint the Ceiling a Complementary Color

Selecting a complementary color for your ceiling is another way to create interest on the ceiling. Whether you go bold by choosing a darker ceiling color than the walls or go more understated by selecting a lighter hue, your eye will automatically be drawn upwards.

Wallpaper the Ceiling the Same Paper as the Walls

Wallpapering the ceiling with the same paper as the walls creates the same visual impact as painting the ceiling the same color as the walls. In addition, it creates a cocooned effect and makes the ceiling appear taller than it is.

Wallpaper the Ceiling a Different Paper Than the Walls

Choosing a complementary wallpaper for your ceiling will create a bespoke effect. For the ceiling wallpaper, select a wallpaper that coordinates with the wallpaper on the walls, only in a smaller-scale print. You can tie both wallpaper prints together with a trim color that complements the wallpaper on the walls and the ceiling.

Paint the Ceiling a Color From the Wallpaper

Painting the ceiling a color from the wallpaper on the walls is another way to tie the ceiling to the wallpaper. This also creates a custom look and shows dedication to the details.

Apply a Pattern

A pattern on the ceiling, such as stripes, gingham, or plaid, is a playful way to draw the eye up and create a one-of-a-kind look. This treatment works especially well in children’s spaces, such as bedrooms or playrooms.

Add Millwork Detailing

A coffered ceiling, beadboard, or shiplap applied to the ceiling is an understated yet impactful way to create a custom look and to draw the eye upwards. This type of ceiling treatment works exceptionally well if you have high ceilings.